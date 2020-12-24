Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Up 83.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares shot up 83.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.23. 42,839,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,373% from the average session volume of 2,908,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSX. ValuEngine cut shares of Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $281.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

