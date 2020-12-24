Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading 22% Higher

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) traded up 22% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $57.94. 728,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 399,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

