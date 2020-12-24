Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 17%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price was up 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 11,192,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 2,855,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

