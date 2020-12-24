NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,844. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.