IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $189.67 Average PT from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.39.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,252. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $187.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

