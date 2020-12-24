Beam (BEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.70 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,725,440 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

