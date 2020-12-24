Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 169,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,641. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

