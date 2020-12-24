Skycoin Trading 56.1% Higher This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00678170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00373055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00096394 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

