Ormeus Cash (OMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $142,471.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00460091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000242 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

