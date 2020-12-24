Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. 74,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,690,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

