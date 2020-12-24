Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $13,058.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00136744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00678292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00151671 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00375159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00096675 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

