The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $53.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 103,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,756. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $229.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

