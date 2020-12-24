$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

