Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.