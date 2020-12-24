Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $70.27

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 109.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

