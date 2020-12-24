BOScoin Hits One Day Volume of $978.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $867,638.56 and approximately $978.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

