Qubitica (QBIT) Trading Down 71% Over Last Week

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $943,157.54 and $2,567.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 71% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048698 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

