Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.87

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 466,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xperi by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 138,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

