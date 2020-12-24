Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.00

Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 121.85 ($1.59), with a volume of 1442620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

The company has a market cap of £226.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92.

Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.