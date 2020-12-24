$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE USM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,782. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

