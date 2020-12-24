MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.35

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 37092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter.

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.