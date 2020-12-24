YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.77

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 14386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.23.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $3,764,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $44,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 138.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

