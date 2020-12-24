Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 77670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Specifically, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,127.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.59 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

