Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 86.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $9,260,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 61.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,692. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $594.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 66.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.97%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

