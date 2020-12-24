Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $205,186.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $205,186.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00137128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00678465 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00152212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00096962 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018.

The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

