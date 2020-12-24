Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Achieves $4.78 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $46,387.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.12 or 0.00266801 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00137128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00678465 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00152212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00096962 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,870 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

