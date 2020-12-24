TOP Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. TOP has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $138,250.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last week, TOP has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00137128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00678465 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00152212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00096962 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

