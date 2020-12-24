Civic (CVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.01 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $62.49 million and approximately $90.01 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00338778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

