Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NASDAQ:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of CNR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 6,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,946. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

