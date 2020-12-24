Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. 24,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,044. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $690.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

