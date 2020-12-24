$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,365. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

