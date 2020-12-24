C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.79

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 13120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Cohen bought 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee bought 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

