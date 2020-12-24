GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.22. GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia, Canada.

