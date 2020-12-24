Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$36.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 71.42, a current ratio of 74.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

