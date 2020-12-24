Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,064% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,075,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 599,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,130. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.