Bitcore Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,315.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.98 or 0.02530411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00460879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.01230110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00651198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00254713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00064653 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,491,984 coins and its circulating supply is 17,991,025 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.