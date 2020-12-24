DAOBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,960.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $21,960.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,315.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.01230110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00274067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

