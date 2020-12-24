Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $414,902.77 and $381.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00426334 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00262734 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.