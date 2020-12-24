$52.04 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post sales of $52.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $234.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.65 million to $234.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $266.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.67. 9,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,988. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

