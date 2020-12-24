$139.93 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce $139.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $127.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $554.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.09 million to $565.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $598.67 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $602.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.24. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07 and a beta of 1.90. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

