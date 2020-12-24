Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Target Price at GBX 227.66

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.66 ($2.97).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LON SBRY traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 226.70 ($2.96). 1,447,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,225. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1,129.85. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,500.00%.

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

