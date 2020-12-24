Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.32. Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 7,619 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 target price on Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$28.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

