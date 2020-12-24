Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $12.62

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $11.40. Altimmune shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 28,453 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

