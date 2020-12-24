PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Gap Down to $49.56

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $45.50. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 77 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $230,813.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,093 shares of company stock worth $384,181. 58.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth about $242,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.