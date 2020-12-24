Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.89. Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 2,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.06 million and a P/E ratio of -25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

