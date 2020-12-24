Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences saw gradual recovery of business in the third quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-led challenges. Strong product adoption buoys optimism. Positive clinician feedback on improved paravalvular leak performance of SAPIEN 3 Ultra and strong segmental revenues are impressive. Robust demand for TruWave and gross margin expansion are promising. The company upping its bottom-line estimates for 2020 and a strong solvency position are encouraging. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. In the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its sector. Yet, the expectation of a continued fall in Surgical Structural Heart sales for full-year 2020 is worrying. Continued choppy market conditions due to the pandemic are worrying. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

12/16/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $111.00.

11/18/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 7,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 465,589 shares of company stock worth $38,006,762 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

