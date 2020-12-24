ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post $11.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $12.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $39.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $40.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $72.08 million, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $80.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 67,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,236. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.87.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

