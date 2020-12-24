8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $274,944.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001339 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000381 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

