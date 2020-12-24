Qcash Market Cap Achieves $70.84 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $845.52 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00137327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00686548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00152317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 298% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00375016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064041 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

