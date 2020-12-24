DigixDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $152,795.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $15.70 million and $152,795.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $113.38 or 0.00486930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00341619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,442 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.